Future Takes Jab at Jay-Z

For many, JAY-Z has been lauded as the greatest rapper alive. Music fans and critics alike have listed him in the list of all-time greats alongside those considered icons such as The Notorious B.I.G. and 2Pac. JAY, also known as Hov, has had his fair share of beef in his heyday. He’s battled it out with Nas in one of the most legendary feuds of all time. The two are now friends, with even Nas referring to Hov as one that’s seemingly untouchable lyrically. But Future doesn’t think so.

Future thinks he’s a bigger musical figure in the streets than JAY-Z. On Friday Dec. 17, he let his feelings be known on Twitter. “I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh,” Future Tweeted. “Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh.” He added: “In the streets im bigger then Jigga (JAY-Z). Ima run me a b up easy.” In follow-up tweets he typed, “100M’s not the goal anymore…What’s on your Xmas list?? Mines getting everything they want…Ima save the rest for 2022. LOVE.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 18, 2021

Future also said he’s better than a few others, and included Kanye West, now known as Ye in one of his Tweets. However, it was the Jay-Z comparison the had many responses.

It’s unclear whether JAY-Z caught wind of Future’s comments, but he let it be known that there’s no one who can go up against him nearly a week later. The Roc Nation founder said as much while talking with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces as they discussed the R&B icon’s latest album, Keys. The discussion of whether or not Jay would participate in a Verzuz battle came up and he flat out told them no.

“No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me,” the “Big Pippin’” rapper said after Markman asked if he ever would go against someone in the live hit battle show. Each participant is required to perform nearly 2 mins each of their biggest hits. They typically choose 20 songs for the battle. “You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live?” he continued. “No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”