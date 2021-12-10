Miley Cyrus Teases Pete Davidson About Kim Kardashian, Serenades Him With ‘It Should Have Been Me’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus couldn’t help but poke a little fun at Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian. The “Midnight Sky” artist serenaded the Saturday Night Live star during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday as the two promoted their upcoming NBC New Year’s Eve special – joking that he should have been with her over the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Covering Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me,” Cyrus dedicated the song about a woman watching her love marry another person to Davidson, comparing it to her own feelings seeing him out and about with Kardashian. “Pete Davidson, this song is for you,” she began. “When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

https://youtu.be/I84keiiaqu0

Performing the song, Cyrus changed up some of the lyrics to refer to her co-host, saying at one point, “You know, Pete…How could you do this to me on the week of promoting our special?” Cyrus even put her legs up on the King of Staten Island star’s lap, grabbing his hat for her own head at one point. “It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice-ass restaurant,” she said in reference to paparazzi shots of Davidson and Kardashian last month. “I’m going to watch a movie in freakin’ Staten Island.”

Davidson was a good sport throughout, laughing and clapping throughout the performance. The two are collaborating as co-hosts for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which will air live on NBC on Friday, Dec. 31, and includes “a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must-watch evening,” as per the network.

Cyrus told Fallon during the joint appearance that she wants to honor 2021 and the “micro moments of happiness that all of us can find,” and decided to host the event in Miami because she doesn’t like to be cold. She joked of Davidson, “He’ll be funny, and I’ll be naked and together we’ve got a show.” Cyrus’ choice of a warmer venue has good reason, as the Hannah Montana alum recalled her previous Times Square New Year’s Eve experience when the wig she was wearing for her role as the Disney Channel pop star got “frozen to [her] head” from it being so cold outside, which required her to wait until it melted before it could be removed.