Why Kim Kardashian Made a Major Move Against Kanye West in Their Divorce Last Week

While Kanye West has been publicly pleading for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to take him back, it appears the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was wants to move on. Just a day after West took the stage at his Free Larry Hoover benefit concert and asked for the SKIMS founder to come back to him, Kardashian filed paperwork requesting a judge to declare her legally single. The move appeared to be cold to some and the final nail in the coffin on their seven-year marriage. But a source told Page Six that Kardashian became upset at how West is behaving publicly as his private behavior reportedly contradicts his pleas to save his marriage.

West, who now goes by Ye, has been allegedly spending lots of time with his new model girlfriend, Vinetria. The two are said to be living together at Ye’s Malibu home.

“Kim is making a statement by doubling down that she’s single,” a source told the publication. “She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the model at his Malibu house.”

If a judge signs off on the paperwork, Kardashian, 41, will be considered legally divorced. The more intricate details, such as child custody and division of property, will be handled at a later date.

While Ye is housed up with the model, Kardashian has reportedly been “seeing where things go” with SNL star Pete Davidson. The two have been getting cozy ever since Kardashian’s debut on the long-running sketch comedy series. They’ve been photographed holding hands and dining out.

In the new legal documents, Kardashian is also requesting that she retore her maiden name and drop West officially. She filed for divorce in February after a difficult two years with Ye, including his allegiance to former President Donald Trump.

During the KUWTK reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen, Kardashian said lifestyle differences contributed to their split. Still, she continues to put up a united front for their family. The former couple share four children. Kardashian has been seen supporting Ye at several events since her divorce filing. Ye however refuses to accept that the relationship is over. Kardashian noted in the recent filing that Ye has yet to respond to the divorce proceedings.