The Reason Kanye West Bought a Home Across the Street From Kim Kardashian Reportedly Revealed

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West just purchased a house across the street from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and fans are puzzled. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Ye simply wanted to be as close as possible to his children as often as possible. A source close to him said that he also believes this could help him get back together with Kardashian.

Ye spent $4.5 million on a house on the same street as his estranged wife, who has custody of all four of their children. Although West’s main residence is just half an hour away by car, he apparently decided that it would be worth it to have another place that is closer. The insider said that Ye “thinks it will be easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other.”

“Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them,” the source went on. “Kanye saw a house on Kim’s block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it.”

Kardashian and Ye share 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm together. They aren’t the only reason the rapper wants to be close. The source said that Ye “also still wants to win [Kardashian] back,” adding: “Kanye believes he still has a chance. Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy.”

Ye has made several overtures to Kardashian in the public eye, asking her to take him back or reconsider their divorce. So far, Kardashian has not responded either positively or negatively. However, her continued push to finalize their divorce seems to indicate where she stands. Her latest court filings state that the marriage is “unsalvageable,” and it asks the court to “bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian is doing little to conceal her romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. A source close to her told ET: “Kim is giddy when Pete’s around. Kim feels relaxed and comfortable with Pete and she definitely has that new crush feeling with him… Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn’t know how he will react.”

Kardashian and Davidson have been spotted in public together several times now, and fans expect them to take their relationship public any minute. She and Ye are due back in court on March 22, 2022.