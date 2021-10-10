‘SNL’: Kim Kardashian’s ‘Bachelorette’ Parody Had Tons of Celebrity Cameos

Over the years, Saturday Night Live has produced its fair share of . During the most recent episode, hosted by Kim Kardashian, they produced what may be its funniest one yet, “The Dream Guy.” Not only did it feature Kardashian as the lead, but it also included a bevy of celebrity cameos and an appearance from a former contestant from The Bachelorette itself.

While The Bachelor and The Bachelorette feature the leads handing out roses, on “The Dream Guy,” Rachelle a.k.a. Kardashian handed out tokens of her love. Before doing so, she told the group of guys that they were some of the “best” people she had ever met. When the camera panned over to the group, fans were able to see why. The group included many familiar, famous faces such as Chris Rock, John Cena, Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford, basketball player Blake Griffin, Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams, and Bachelorette fan-favorite Tyler Cameron.

Rachelle started off by giving a token to Crawford, telling him that she loved hearing all about Gossip Girl. After accepting the token, he mentioned that he’s also one of the stars of the Amazon series The Boys before heading out. Next, she gave a token to Cameron and told him that she appreciated how “vulnerable” he was when he showed her his “perfectly hot body.” Cameron readily accepted and, in a nod to The Bachelorette, said that he would see her in the hot tub later.

While Griffin’s behavior during their date was “inexcusable,” Rachelle gave him a token because he’s a “six-time NBA All-Star.” Rachelle’s date with Rock seemed just as successful, as she mentioned that he made her watch his nine HBO specials. Still, she gave him a token of her love. Before she handed out the rest of the tokens to the guys, she threw a spanner in the works by giving one to her producer, Amy Schumer.

Back to the group, Rachelle offered a token to Williams. Even though they didn’t speak at all during the week, she still wanted to keep him around in the competition because he is “the most attractive human I’ve ever seen.” Then, it was down to Cena and… Kyle Mooney’s Zeke. It seems like it would be an easy choice, but it was a rather difficult one for Rachelle. In the end, she went with Cena. Although, before officially handing him the token, she said that the WWE champion would have to figure out his “wife situation,” considering that Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh. Bachelor contestants may simply get to leave the mansion after not receiving a rose, but since this is “The Dream Guy,” Zeke was forced to casually jump into a pit of fire after being eliminated.