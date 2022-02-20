Kanye West Begged Kim Kardashian to ‘Run Back’ to Him During Concert

Kanye West has not taken the hint that his marriage to estranged wife Kim Kardashian is over. The public pressure that West put on Kardashian included his set at Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake in December when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation. During his performance of “Runaway,” West rapped, “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly.”

Although Kardashian is currently dating , West has been vocal about his belief that they will get back together. According to West, God will heal his relationship with Kardashian. The rapper gave a speech about his situation while visiting Skid Row on Nov. 24. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” West said at the time, via Us Weekly. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.” His increasingly erratic behavior has only escalated since then.

West, who deals with bipolar disorder, explained that his children are what matter the most. “I have to be next to my children as much as possible,” he continued. “So when I’m out [of] the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.”

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK … [but] when God — who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma of the devil that’s used to capitalize and keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,” West said.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, after seven years and four children. She cited irreconcilable differences in the filing. But in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she said that a number of lifestyle differences led to their split.