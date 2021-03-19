✖

Rappers Saweetie and Quavo have officially broken up, Saweetie announced on Twitter Friday. There were rumors earlier this week that they broke up when they stopped following each other on social media, but Saweetie's new tweets ensured there would be no questions about her relationship status. The two started dating in 2018 and allegations of infidelity followed Quavo, a member of the group Migos, for months.

"I’m single," Saweetie tweeted. "I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women." She later added that she "emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom." In the end, Saweetie said she was "excited for this new chapter of elevation."

Saweetie, 27, was born Diamonte Harper and is best known for her hit singles "My Type," "Tap In," and her collaboration with Doja Cat, "Best Friend." She is a cousin of actress Gabrielle Union. The 29-year-old Quavo, born Quavious Keyate Marshall, is the frontman and co-founder of the hip hop trio Migos.

Quavo had been followed by cheating rumors for months, but Saweetie would often defend him against the allegations. As recently as November, Saweetie called the rumors "fake news" in a tweet, notes Entertainment Tonight. She also slammed speculation that they were only together for publicity.

"In the beginning, there was a lot of false narratives that kind of surrounded our love," she told ET in October 2020. "I think, because we're not so transparent and we don't share everything, it's easy for people to put a narrative or a story behind something," she continued. "And then other people run with it because they don't understand. And when they don't understand, you try to make yourself understand, and that's when all these rumors started circulating."

Quavo has not commented on the split himself, notes PEOPLE. The last time he shared a snapshot with Saweetie was on the day after Valentine's Day. They appeared to be on a romantic date at the time. "Dedicated the night to you," he wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji. Saweetie also posted a photo from the same night, adding "Fight Night" to the caption, a reference to a Migos hit.