Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Lineup Revealed

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are going to have some seriously famous friends joining them as they ring in 2022 for NBC. A star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances promises to turn Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party into a must-watch evening as it broadcasts live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock.

Joining the “Midnight Sky” singer and Saturday Night Live comedian to celebrate the end of 2021 are Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and “more surprises to come,” according to the network. Cyrus and Davidson previously teased a wild night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

“I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami,” the Hannah Montana alum told host Jimmy Fallon. “He’ll be funny and I’ll be naked and, together, we’ve got a show!” The two also showed off their hosting chemistry during a new promo for the special.

“Meet us on New Year’s Eve, we’re hosting the biggest party live in Miami,” Cyrus said. Davidson joked in response, “As long as I remember to show up,” with Cyrus replying in exasperation, “You know I don’t love that joke. You’re going to show up.” Davidson didn’t sound convincing as he assured his co-host, “Yeah, yeah for sure.”

Davidson continued to tease Cyrus with more antics he had planned for the party, joking he was “going to ride a dragon through the roof.” When the “Wrecking Ball” singer told him he absolutely would not be, Davidson was undeterred, pleading, “But it’s our show, it would be so sick!” The former Disney star shut down the conversation finally by reminding Davidson whose name is first on the marquee, telling him, “More mine.”

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said NBCUniversal executive vice president of live events, specials and E! News Jen Neal said in a statement when the special was announced earlier this month. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party broadcasts live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock.