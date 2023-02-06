How the 2023 Grammy Awards Paid Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was honored during the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night. As the biggest names in music came together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the awards ceremony, a special in memorium segment paid tribute to Presley, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54, as well as other fallen music icons.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards' In Memoriam segment was kicked off by Kacey Musgraves, who sang the late Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter." Quavo then took the stage for a special moment that honored his nephew and Migos bandmate, the late Takeoff, as well as others. Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow also sang for Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie. It was during Crow, Raitt and Fleetwood's performance that Presley's face was shown on the screen, with Presley credited as a singer and songwriter in the in-memoriam tribute.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 1, 1968, to the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley followed in her father's musical footsteps. Throughout her life, she released three studio albums, To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005), and Storm & Grace (2012). Her biggest hit single is 2005's "Dirty Laundry." She also recorded "duets" with her late father, "In The Ghetto," "I Love You Because," and "Where No One Stands Alone." She also presented an award at the Grammys in 2005.

Presley died on Jan. 12 after she was rushed to the hospital earlier that day for possible cardiac arrest. Her mother later confirmed the tragic news that her daughter passed, sharing in a statement to PEOPLE, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us." She went on to remember her daughter as "the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

A little more than a week after her death, Presley was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland beside her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020. Her father and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden of the Memphis estate. On Sunday, Jan. 22, family members, fellow celebrities, and the public came together at Graceland to honor Presley in a Celebration of Life service. Presley is survived by her mother and three daughters, who are set to inherit Graceland – 33-year daughter Riley Keough, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, and 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.