Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley and ex-wife to Michael Jackson, has died at 54. The singer was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12, 2023, with suspected cardiac arrest. According to TMZ, Presley was found unresponsive by her house cleaner and later given CPR by her ex-husband Danny Keough.

She sadly slipped into a coma while attached to a temporary pacemaker for her heart, but the child of music royalty didn't make it. TMZ adds that paramedics administered "at least one epinephrine shot" to restore her pulse before being rushed to the hospital.

Daughter Riley Keough and mother Priscilla Presley were by her bedside at the hospital, arriving later in the day. As TMZ reported, Presley had complained about stomach pains early on Thursday, growing more intense until the EMTs needed to be called.

Presley was born February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn, to Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She was the only child of the rock icon. She was married four times in her life, including her headline-grabbing marriage to Michael Jackson in 1994. The pair would divorce in 1996. Presley was also briefly married to actor Nicolas Cage.

Before Jackson, Presley was married to Danny Keough. The pair had two children together, actress Riley Keough and Benjamin Storm Keough. Her son passed tragically due to suicide after shooting himself in Calabasas, California. Presley remained silent on the loss for a year until finally speaking out on social media about her grief struggle.

"I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," Presley wrote at the time. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention any more."

Before her cardiac event, Presley had just moved past an ugly divorce battle with her fourth husband, finalizing it in 2021. She also had an appearance at the Golden Globes in support of the Elvis biopic, even shedding a tear with Austin Butler won for his take on Presley's father in the Baz Luhrmann biopic on the singer.