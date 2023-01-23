Priscilla Presley Eulogizes Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial Service

Priscilla Presley paid heartfelt tribute to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley. As family, friends and public mourners gathered Sunday at Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee for a memorial service, the late signer's mother was among those who took to the stand to eulogize Lisa Marie, who died on Jan. 12 after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

Following a moving speech from Jerry Schilling, Elvis Presley's best friend, Presley delivered a eulogy on the front lawn of the iconic family estate, thanking those in attendance for coming together to pay tribute to her daughter. The 77-year-old actress went on to announce that she would "read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you," referring to 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Presley said the note, "says it all."

Priscilla Presley remembered her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, during her memorial service. pic.twitter.com/ILwGdR5IVj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 22, 2023

"'I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero – in much more ways than one,'" she read. "' Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best.'"

She went on to read a poem titled "The Old Soul," which was written about Lisa Marie's life, Presley sharing, "' 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long.'" The poem continued, "'Childhood passes by, with a glimpse of her green eye, she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion – could this be the angel that takes me home?'" Presley went on to read, "'Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.'"

"'She knew that I loved her. I fear I would never touch her,'" an emotional Presley continued. "'But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above.' That says it all, and thank you all for being here... Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."

Attended by Lisa Marie's family members, including her mother, daughter Riley Keough, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old twin daughters, and late son Benjamin Keough's girlfriend Diana Jay, the public memorial service was held on the front lawn at the Graceland mansion. The celebration of life was held just days after Lisa Marie was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland beside her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020. Her father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden of the Memphis estate.