Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's Son, Dead at 27

Benjamin Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley and the son of Lisa Marie Presley, has reportedly died from an apparent suicide. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Keough died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas, California. While his sister, actress Riley Keough, followed their parents and grandfather into showbusiness, Keough led a low profile.

Not too much is known about Keough's life today, as he stayed out of the spotlight. Lisa Marie did feature him in a family photo back in June 2019, and it got instant attention due to Keough's resemblance to Presley. In 2012, Lisa Marie recognized the similarities herself, noting how everyone was surprised to see how much he looked like the late King of Rock and Roll when they visited the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville that year.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

"He does [look so much like Elvis]! He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny," Lisa Marie told CMT in 2012. "Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him."

During a 2013 interview with the Huffington Post, Lisa Marie said Keough was interested in music. "He loves to be part of it. He loves touring. It’s on his time frame. Always," she said at the time. "Then when he’s ready to see me, he’ll come. It ebbs and flows, but they are very supportive. They just have pressing matters now with their own lives."

According to TMZ, Keough did secure a record deal in 2009, worth an estimated $5 million. He appeared in the 2005 documentary Elvis by the Presleys. One of the last times he was seen out in public was in 2017, when the Presley family gathered at Graceland to mark the 40th anniversary of Presley's death.

Keough and Riley, 31, are Lisa Marie's children from her first marriage, to musician Danny Keough. Lisa Marie also shares twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood, both 11, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Lisa Marie and Danny were married from 1988 to 1994, with the marriage ending just before Lisa Marie's relationship with Michael Jackson began.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.