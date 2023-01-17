Graceland Will Go to Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters Following Her Death

Following Lisa Marie Presley's death, it had been reported that Graceland, the Presley family home, will go to the late musician's daughters. According to Entertainment Tonight, 33-year-old Riley Keough and her 14-year-old twin half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, will inherit the estate founded by their late grandfather, Elvis Presley. Keough is Presley's daughter with her first husband Danny Keough, and she shared the twins with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood.

Additionally, Graceland will also be Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place. Deadline previously reported that Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the iconic home of her late father in Memphis, Tennessee. She will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. No official cause of death has been reported. Presley was 54 at the time of her death.

In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Following the tragic news, many have come out to publicly mourn Presley's passing. "I'm saddened to hear the news of Lisa Marie's passing," tweeted Taryll Jackson, nephew of Presley's late ex-husband Micahel Jackson. "My Uncle would always tell my brothers and I that she often asked about us and to say hello for her. She was always so kind to the three of us. Sending love to her family. RIP."

Legendary singer Tony Orlando offered, "I have no words...only a broken heart! Rest in Peace, beautiful Lisa Marie Presley.Please let us all Pray for Priscilla. She's been through so much. An incredibly beautiful person who has been through oh so much. God Bless her and Family! I believe in the power of praying hands."

"I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley," wrote Leah Remini. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."