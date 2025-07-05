Julian McMahon’s Death Devastates TV and Movie Fans

Julian McMahon’s surprising death brought waves of heartbreak to fans everywhere.

On the Fourth of July, the FBI: Most Wanted actor’s wife, Kelly, shared in a statement to Deadline that McMahon passed away on Wednesday following a private battle with cancer.

The news rattled fans of his movies and shows, as well as some of his former co-stars. Many fans of Charmed, on which McMahon portrayed the half-human, half-demon Cole Turner/Belthazor, pointed out that he and late star Shannen Doherty are once again reunited. “Shannen Doherty and Julian McMahon from Charmed both dying from cancer in July almost a year from each other is so wild,” X user itsjoeyheree wrote. “May they both rest in peace.”

Julian McMahon as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ (Photo by Mark Schäfer/CBS via Getty Images)

“2025 can really fuck off. This one hurts loved Julian in so many things,” tvgenius05 said alongside a gif of McMahon’s on-screen Charmed wife Alyssa Milano crying in bed. Meanwhile, blewis1103 shared, “I was maybe too young to be watching Nip/Tuck when I did, but I knew Julian McMahon was doing beautiful, impactful work as Dr. Troy grappled with his foster father grooming and abusing him. A painful, powerful scene, gracefully and vulnerably performed. He will be missed.”

“Sad news about Julian McMahon,” Ace109610 expressed. “He was absolutely perfect as Dr Doom,” referencing the late actor’s role as the villainous Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom in 2005’s Fantastic Four and the 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. User hclliwells said, “Julian Mcmahon was one of the sweetest celebrity i’ve met. when i talked to him about how I grew up watching charmed with my mom and he told me to send love to her from him. You will be missed papa.”

Julian McMahon attends the North American premiere of ‘The Surfer’ during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at ZACH Theatre on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for The Surfer)

“Genuinely sad to hear the news about Julian McMahon, Clairedashian expressed. “I didn’t just love that man, I LOVED that man. I loved him as Cole in Charmed. Thena s Christian in Nip/Tuck. was too young to love him in Home & Away but old enough to remember him in it. Rest In Peace Julian.”

Along with his beloved roles in Charmed, Nip/Tuck, Fantastic Four, and Home & Away, McMahon, who was the son of former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon, was also known for his role as Jess LaCroix on the first three seasons of FBI: Most Wanted and Jonah in Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu, as well as Detective John Grant on Profiler. He also recently starred in Netflix’s short-lived series The Residence. It’s clear he made an impact on the entertainment industry, and he certainly will forever with his long list of credits.