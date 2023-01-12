Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Hospitalized After Health Emergency at Home

Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Thursday. EMTs responded to her home for a possible cardiac arrest, sources told TMZ. Presley, 54, is the only child of the late Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. Her medical emergency comes just days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother and Elvis star Austin Butler.

Sources told TMZ paramedics performed CPR at Presley's Calabasas, California home before she was taken to the hospital. The EMTs were able to regain a pulse before she was taken to the hospital. It is unclear what her condition is at the time of this publication, but she continues to receive treatment. TMZ reports that Presley went into "full arrest" and someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least once to help Presley regain her pulse.

Presley has been busy in the past year helping Warner Bros. promote Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic about her father. She represented the movie at the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday, alongside Priscilla and Butler, who won a Golden Globe for his performance in the title role. Presley even interrupted Entertainment Tonight's red-carpet interview with Butler and his sister, Ashley Butler.

The movie was "truly mind-blowing," Presley told ET. "I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it," she said. "I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant." When Butler accepted his award, he thanked Presley and Priscilla for their support.

Presley was born in Memphis on Feb. 1, 1968, and was 5 years old when her parents divorced. She has three children, actress Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper Vivienne Anne Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died in July 2020 at 27. Although she sold most of her interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises, she still owns Graceland in Memphis. In March 2021, Presley sold her previous Calabasas home for $2 million.

Presley released three studio albums, To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005), and Storm & Grace (2012). Her biggest hit single is 2005's "Dirty Laundry." She also recorded "duets" with her late father, "In The Ghetto," "I Love You Because," and "Where No One Stands Alone."