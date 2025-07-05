Kelly Clarkson Falls Ill, Says ‘Rehearsals Have Taken a Toll’

Kelly Clarkson is not well enough to perform her Friday and Saturday night concerts.

The American Idol alum, who currently hosts a name-bearing talk show, issued a public statement on Friday to tell ticketholders that she’s scrapped the first two shows of her Las Vegas residency, billed as “Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions.”

Clarkson, 43, will no longer be able to perform the concerts, booked for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, due to vocal-related stress. She fears “serious damage” could occur if she does not take a week to rest; the residency will resume on July 11.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars,” Clarkson wrote. “The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.”

She continued to reassure fans that the performances will be worth the wait, writing: “The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on.”

The cancellation comes as questions loom about the future of Clarkson’s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Various outlets’ sources claim the “Since U Been Gone” vocalist wants to step away from the hit program to focus on her family and music career. However, Clarkson hasn’t made any official announcement about the program’s long-term future as of press time.