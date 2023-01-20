Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest in Funeral Ahead of Public Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest. A week after Presley died after being rushed to the hospital for apparent cardiac arrest, the musician was buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Thursday, Jan. 19. Presley was buried beside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in October 2020. Her father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden of the Memphis estate, Presley's childhood home.

Presley's burial comes ahead of a public Celebration of Life scheduled to take place at Graceland on Sunday. Set to be livestreamed via Graceland's livestream page, the service will be held on the front lawn of Graceland. At this time, details of the service remain unclear, though sources told TMZ that preparations for the service began Tuesday, with crews preparing a stage with a backdrop on Graceland's front lawn. It is believed that the Sunday memorial will see at least a few big names come out to pay their respects. Presley's representative confirmed to ET that following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa Marie's final resting place, and all guests on the north lawn will be able to join the procession following friends and family.

In addition to the Sunday service, a separate memorial will be privately held for family, TMZ confirmed. Sources told the outlet that Presley's daughters – 33-year Riley Keough, whom she shared with Danny Keough, and her 14-year-old twin Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with Michael Lockwood – her mother Priscilla Presley, and both of her ex-husbands, among others, will be in attendance. The ceremony has been described as "extremely private," and those attending will reportedly be asked to sign an NDA to prevent details about the service leaking.

The series of tributes set to take place at Graceland, which will now go to Presley's daughters, comes after Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. Earlier that day, EMTs responded to her Calabasas, California home to treat a possible cardiac arrest. Presley was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, where she later died. Her cause of death has been deferred according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, with Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, telling CNN in a statement that "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."