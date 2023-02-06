Doja Cat Turns Heads With Wild Grammys Red Carpet Look

Doja Cat brings the heat with another stylish red carpet look. A celebrity known for her bold fashion statements, the 27-year-old singer showed off her sleek 2023 GRAMMY Awards look on Sunday. Doja wore a black latex Versace one-shoulder gown featuring a flared skirt and arm-covering gloves. Thick black spiral earrings complemented Doja's dark cat eye makeup and pixie hairstyle. She showcased the look on Instagram before walking the red carpet, tagging Donatella Versace, who commented on the post and wrote, "MAJOR gorgeousness." Normani also praised her, commenting, "Aghhhhhhhhh. It's too good." Last month, she also made headlines for some epic ensembles she wore to Paris Fashion Week. On January 30, Doja was covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals and red paint for the event. Red boots and a red skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads accompanied the singer's red bustier.

Pat McGrath, responsible for all of the model's makeup on the runway, partnered with Doja Cat to achieve the look. As part of McGrath's work with Doja Cat, he spent over four hours painting and crystallizing the singer's body. The crystals cover Doja Cat's eyelids, fingernails, and even the most minor surfaces. Pat McGrath posted a picture of the final result on her Instagram page and said, "Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance." Doja Cat's Schiaparelli outfit greatly enhanced the final look's impact. A red minidress with a strapless bust and heavily beaded skirt adorned her figure.

Doja Cat's dress skirt had the same visual effect as the body crystals, giving the impression that the dress was an extension of her body. A long red train was woven into the back of Doja Cat's clothing, which she carefully wore around her arms. A large pair of red and gold gem statement earrings were Doja Cat's only jewelry accessory. Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has been nominated for five GRAMMY awards this year. There are three nominations for her song "Woman," including Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. She is nominated for Best Rap Performance for her song, Vegas, and her song with Post Malone, "I Like You (A Happier Song)," is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. This will be the chart-topping artist's third GRAMMYs, as she also attended the ceremony in 2021 and performed in 2022. Apart from this year, Doja has won one GRAMMY and received 10 nominations.