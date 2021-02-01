Britney Spears Dances to Justin Timberlake's Song on Instagram, and Tags Him

✖

Britney Spears' Instagram account continues to be a source of interest, as the iconic pop star posts videos of herself dancing in her mansion or modelling clothes. Spears got people talking in April when she posted a video of herself dancing to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song "Filthy." "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days," Spears wrote. "As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored. PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!!" At the time, Timberlake responded with a laughing emoji and two hands up emojis.

Spears is at it again, once again posting herself dancing to a Timberlake tune. This time, she revisited his collaboration with Jay-Z, "Holy Grail," and even tagged Timberlake directly in the post this time. "Danced in my black [turtle emoji] neck last week to HOLY GRAIL," Spears explained. "I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME!!!! @justintimberlake."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

So far, Timberlake hasn't responded to the latest post. Timberlake is currently promoting his new Apple TV+ film, Palmer, and trying to shift the narrative away from the infidelity rumors that swirled during filming. Photos were taken of Timberlake getting close to and holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright, which led to a public apology from Timberlake and allegations of marital strife with wife Jessica Biel. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," wrote Timberlake on Instagram. "I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be." Timberlake and Biel welcomed their second child in July.

Spears is dealing with her own personal drama, locked in a lengthy legal battle trying to regain control of her finances from her father, Jamie Spears. The conservatorship was put in place in 2008 after Spears suffered from some serious mental health issues. Spears filed an official motion on Nov. 4 to officially remove her father as the co-conservator of her estate. Spears' net worth was last recorded at $59,079,755.76 in 2018.