Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reportedly Welcome Second Child Following Secret Pregnancy

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly welcomed a second child, although they never publicly announced Biel was expecting. Biel welcomed a baby boy "earlier this week," according to reports from The Daily Mail. Biel and Timberlake have been married since 2012 and are also parents to 5-year-old son Silas. The news comes months after Timberlake apologized when he was caught on camera holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright while shooting a film in New Orleans.

Timberlake and Biel have not commented on the Daily Mail's report. Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, also spent part of the past week with Biel and the new grandchild. A friend told the Daily Mail that Kimberly plans to stay with the Hollywood power couple through Sunday. Biel and Timberlake have not shared new photos on their Instagram pages and are reportedly quarantining in Montana. On April 25, Biel shared new pictures of herself and Timberlake, but they were selfies.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple has not been seen together publicly since March, when the coronavirus pandemic began. On March 25, Timberlake did share a photo of Biel standing in the distance. On March 3, Biel shared a photo of herself and Timberlake on her birthday, but she was sitting. At that time, she would have been about four months pregnant. Other recent Instagram posts have either centered on social justice issues or throwback photos. On July 4, the Sinner actress shared a video of the couple throwing axes, but it was from 2019.

Back in November, Timberlake was caught holding hands with Wainwright outside a bar in New Orleans, where they were filming the movie, Palmer. Reps for the actors said there was nothing romantic going on between them. Timberlake later issued a lengthy apology, admitting he was drinking the night the photos were taken.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," the singer wrote. "I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Following the scandal, sources said Biel and Timberlake were working on keeping their relationship healthy. "Although the pandemic is very stressful, Jess is trying to look on the bright side of things and thinks the extra downtime that comes along with the situation is great for her and Justin's relationship," a source told Us Weekly. "They, of course, both have their moments of being irritated, but it has ultimately brought them closer and having the main focus be each other and [son] Silas has been a good thing."