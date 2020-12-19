Justin Timberlake: 'Palmer' Trailer Stirs up Conversation Around Infamous Hand-Holding Scandal

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for its new inspirational drama Palmer, but Justin Timberlake's personal scandal behind the scenes of the project is drawing away some of the attention. Palmer, which will release on Jan. 29, sees Timberlake appear as a former college football star who takes a job as a janitor after serving time in prison. Additionally, he begins to look after a young boy who doesn't conform to gender norms.

As the trailer shows, Palmer — directed by Fisher Stevens and written by Cheryl Guerriero — will surely send an uplifting message of acceptance and perseverance to viewers. However, some have chosen to focus on the infamous paparazzi photos captured during the movie's production. In the infamous images, Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, held hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright, which many saw as signs of infidelity. (Both parties have denied there was an affair of any sort, and Timberlake apologized to Biel in a public statement.)

First look at #PALMER directed by Fisher Stevens (script by Cheryl Guerriero). This story is really important to me and I’m proud to be part of it. Coming to @AppleTV JAN 29 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hNA1Af11wG — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) December 17, 2020

Some, such as Perez Hilton, chose to zero in on this aspect of the film when discussing the trailer. Timberlake's supporters flocked to condone Hilton's headline, as did Guerriero. However, he was not the only person online that had the scandal in mind. Scroll through to see some of the tweets around the topic.