Justin Timberlake: What to Know About His Apology to Jessica Biel Before Welcoming Their Second Child

Amid reports of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake welcoming their second child this past weekend per reports from the Daily Mail, fans on social media have not yet forgotten the scandal that surfaced just months prior. Near the end of November 2019, Justin Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in a scandal that rocked headlines for weeks. But ever since the photos of the "SexyBack" singer and Wainwright surfaced, their names have been in stories alongside Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel. While the drama has appeared to come to a close after Timberlake issued a public apology to Biel — with whom he shares 5-year-old son, Silas — it's certainly been a whirlwind with fans not forgetting the moment of the singer and songwriter's shortcoming. Here's everything you need to know about his apology, what's happened behind the scenes, and of course, the seeds of that scandal.

An official denial from Wainwright's camp Amid the wave of shock going through fans, Wainwright's representative issued a flat denial of any validity to speculation about Timberlake and Wainwright, telling Entertainment Tonight the next day that "There is no validity to the speculation." In a longer statement to PEOPLE, the rep ensured that the night out was part of a celebration for the Palmer team. "They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together," the rep said. The denial fell in line with what anonymous sources were telling news outlets about the incident. One source told E! News that "there is nothing going on between them" and that "they're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out. "There is absolutely nothing going on between them," a second source told the outlet. "They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."

Back to work as usual The Monday after the photos were published, Timberlake and Wainwright returned to work and reportedly carried on as usual. He was seen dressed as his character in a blue work shirt and matching pants emerging from his trailer and talking on his cellphone. Wainwright was also photographed on set. In the meantime, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the balcony hangout was "harmless" with another source saying that Timberlake and Biel "love each other dearly." "They want nothing more than to stay together," the source said. "Even though Justin works and travels a great deal and he is so much in the public eye, both [Jessica and Justin] are wonderfully dedicated parents who both have careers, which can present some challenges."

Can't stop the guilty feeling No matter how many sources denied any romantic rumors about Timberlake and Wainwright, that couldn't stop Timberlake for feeling guilty about what went down. "They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing," a source told E! News of the former *NSYNC member and Biel. "But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable." The insider added that the singer had "too much to drink and got carried away," but that he and Biel's "marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her." The source continued, saying that Timberlake "knows how lucky he is" and said that the PDA was "not a big deal" because they were with other people and not alone.

The apology View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 4, 2019 at 5:05pm PST On Wednesday, Dec. 5 — nearly two weeks after the incident — Timberlake published a statement via Instagram apologizing to Biel but still insisting that no infidelity occurred that night. "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he began. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. "This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it," he ended his post.