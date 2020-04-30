Britney Spears Reveals She Accidentally Burned Down Her Home Gym

Britney Spears is sharing a wild story about an accident at her home that resulted in her home gym burning down! The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her quarantine workout, but first explained her lack of adequate gym equipment by casually slipping in the fact that she had burnt the gym down several months back.

"I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down," she revealed in an Instagram video that quickly went viral. In the caption, she explained what had happened more, writing, "It was an accident ….but yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 29, 2020 at 2:22pm PDT

"By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt," she continued. "Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways !!!!"

Fans were quick to wish Spears well in the comments, with one writing, "Thank goodness you're okay! Take care Britney!" Another quipped, "Me finding and excuse not to exercise," while a third noted, "Remember last week when we were all wondering how Britney Spears was doing. . . Here’s our answer!"

Other than having to get creative with her workouts, the "Oops... I Did It Again" singer revealed on social media she has been missing her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, amid quarantine, which she said has caused her to start to lose weight. "I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend [Sam Asghari] in what feels like a lifetime," she wrote on Instagram. "I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do …. who else is experiencing this ????!"

That being said, Spears made sure her fans knew she has been doing well and finding peace within her own home. "I’m not really sure how to express in words how happy I am to find solitude in my beautiful home every day!!!!" she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "It’s like a dream .... I hope you are all staying safe and playing your part ..... GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!"