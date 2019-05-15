Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Officially Under Investigation

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is officially under investigation.

A judge overseeing the singer’s conservatorship case reportedly ordered that a court investigator file a report by the time of the next hearing on the matter, dated for Sept. 18.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a court investigator typically researches, examines and interviews all parties in the case and then files a report to the judge, helping to come to the best decision possible.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has acted as the singer’s conservator since 2008, and became her sole conservator in March after attorney Andrew Wallett resigned.

The singer made her latest appearance in court earlier this month with her mom, Lynne Spears. At the time, Spears’ attorney asked the court that the status hearing on the case would be closed to the public due to the private matters they would be discussing. The judge granted the request.

Lynne, who has previously stayed away from playing a role in the conservatorship, also requested to be notified on all matters related to the case.

The news of the investigation comes just hours after Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph, made headlines saying the singer might never return to Vegas.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he told TMZ.

“I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately,” he added. “If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

Spears recently completed a 30-day program at a mental health facility, after she reportedly checked herself in after facing immense stress amid her father’s health crisis.

The singer was also recently granted a restraining order against her former manager Sam Lufti, after she claimed he had harassed her and her family since she completed treatment.

Lufti has since filed an opposition, claiming he had not contacted Spears since at least 2009. He also claimed that his actions “could not have caused a reasonable person to suffer the requisite substantial emotional distress” needed for a restraining order.