Britney Spears’ Net Worth Revealed in Court Documents

The ongoing drama surrounding Britney Spears‘ conservatorship is revealing new details about the pop icon’s finances, including her whopping net worth. According to financial documents obtained by The Blast, the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer raked in a total of more than $2.5 million last year alone, bring her total assets at the end of 2018 to $59,079,755.76.

That number likely comes as no surprise given that Spears, who first broke into the industry in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club at age 11 and saw her career skyrocket following the release of her first single, “…Baby One More Time,” in 1998, was on her Piece of Me Tour for much of the year. The singer successfully performed 248 “Piece of Me” shows in Las Vegas before taking the show on the road.

The court documents, which are required as part of the conservatorship case to show her an annual accounting of all money going in and out of her account, also clued fans in to the singer’s spending habits, which includes more than 80 trips to Target. Spears has often been spotted at the beloved retailer, though what exactly she put in her cart is unknown.

Among the $400,00 listed in expenses, other shopping trips saw Spears dropping a combined total of $66,000 at home improvement retailer Home Depot as well as Ralphs, where she purchased household supplies.

Spears spent an additional $70,000 on travel expenses in 2018, including a more than $16,000 four-night stay at the Beverly Hills Montage in November.

Of course, Spears’ spending habits were not all for fun and relaxation. The documents also show that she shelled out more than $1 million in legal fees paid to her conservators and case management advisors, including father Jamie Spears, who collected $128,000 of that total.

As was previously reported, Spears’ conservatorship is currently in question. After voluntarily checking herself into a mental health facility in April, several sources claimed that the singer had asked a judge to allow her more freedoms under the terms of the conservatorship. Her mother, Lynne Spears, is said to be backing her efforts for “autonomy,” and has attended several hearings regarding the case.

Spears has been on a court-ordered permanent conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears and her attorney, Andrew Wallet since 2008. He is now seeking to have the conservatorship extended to the states of Louisiana, Hawaii and Florida.

A judge has since ordered a special investigator to look into the situation. A decision could come as early as next month.