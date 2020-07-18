How Jessica Biel Hid Her Pregnancy on Instagram
Some stars provide fans with frequent updates on pregnancies on Instagram, but actress Jessica Biel chose not to. The former Seventh Heaven star and her husband, singer Justin Timberlake, never announced they were expecting and still have not commented on welcoming their second child. That does not mean that Biel or Timberlake completely disappeared from social media. Biel still frequently shared posts about social justice and throwback photos.
Biel reportedly welcomed a baby boy earlier this week, according to the Daily Mail. Her mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, is with the couple at their Montana ranch, according to a friend who spoke with the outlet. The two have not been photographed publicly since March before the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S.
Timberlake and Biel's marriage went through a very public rough patch in November and December, when Timberlake was photographed holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. Timberlake and Wainwright were seen outside a bar between the filming of Palmer, a movie they were making together. Wainwright's representative said the two were not in a romantic relationship. Timberlake also apologized, saying he drank too much the night the photos were taken.
The decision to keep the pregnancy a complete secret should not be a surprise as Timberlake and Biel are very selective when it comes to sharing photos of their private life. They have very rarely published photos of their 5-year-old son Silas. On Father's Day, Timberlake shared a group of photos on Instagram, making sure Silas' face was not shown in any of them. "I'm grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it," Timberlake wrote. "I'm grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back." Here is a look at the photos Biel shared in recent weeks while she was reportedly pregnant.
March 3: Birthday Photo
Biel celebrated her 38th birthday on March 3, with Timberlake presenting her with a cake at their Los Angeles home. In the photo, Biel is shown wearing loose-fitting clothes. "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing," Biel wrote in the caption. "Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love."
March 3: Voting
March 3 also happened to be Super Tuesday during the Presidential primaries. Biel shared a selfie with her "I voted sticker." The picture only showed her from the shoulders up.
April 8: Silas' Birthday
On April 8, Biel celebrated Silas' birthday by sharing an older photo of herself with him over her shoulder. Like Timberlake's tribute to Silas, their son's face was not shown. In her caption, Biel announced she and Timberlake were donating to Save The Children and Feeding America "who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time."
April 22: Earth Day
Earth Day provided Biel with another chance to show off beautiful Montana scenery. She did share a photo of herself fishing, but it was an older picture. Biel said she would spend the day looking at old photos and "wearing all the sweatpants" since she could not safely enjoy Mother Nature during the pandemic.
April 25: Out of Control Hair
April 25 was the last time Biel shared a new photo of herself. She shared selfies of herself and Timberlake, comparing their out-of-control hair with dogs. Biel's picture only showed her from the shoulders up.
June 10: A Message to Moms and Dads
After George Floyd's death on May 25, Biel focused her Instagram page on social justice issues, sharing her thoughts with 9 million followers. On June 10, she shared a message to mothers and fathers and shared a list of reading recommendations. "It's our responsibility to actively educate our little ones to create a better future. To say it simply, we HAVE to talk to our kids about race," she wrote. "We have to teach them that we are all equal and that hurting someone because of the color of their skin is not, and has never been okay. Reading is such a great way to do that."
July 4: Ax Throwback
On July 4, Biel shared a video of herself and Timberlake throwing axes. At first glance, it might have looked like a new clip, but Biel said it was taken on July 4, 2019. "This time last year we were practicing our apocalypse skills... unaware that the world would actually be a VERY different place soon," she wrote. "Let's take today to spend with family SAFELY (for real, wear a mask pls) and remember that while July 4th represents freedom, we still have a lot of work to do in this country for real progress."
Since publishing that video, Biel has only posted three times on Instagram. She shared an old photo of herself wearing a hat alongside a message calling for justice for Breonna Taylor on July 8. On July 11, she published a video featuring 5-year-old Instagram star Zaza. On July 16, she shared a meme featuring a scene from a Christmas movie she made at 16 years old.