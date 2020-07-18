How Jessica Biel Hid Her Pregnancy on Instagram

Some stars provide fans with frequent updates on pregnancies on Instagram, but actress Jessica Biel chose not to. The former Seventh Heaven star and her husband, singer Justin Timberlake, never announced they were expecting and still have not commented on welcoming their second child. That does not mean that Biel or Timberlake completely disappeared from social media. Biel still frequently shared posts about social justice and throwback photos.

Biel reportedly welcomed a baby boy earlier this week, according to the Daily Mail. Her mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, is with the couple at their Montana ranch, according to a friend who spoke with the outlet. The two have not been photographed publicly since March before the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S.

Timberlake and Biel's marriage went through a very public rough patch in November and December, when Timberlake was photographed holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. Timberlake and Wainwright were seen outside a bar between the filming of Palmer, a movie they were making together. Wainwright's representative said the two were not in a romantic relationship. Timberlake also apologized, saying he drank too much the night the photos were taken.

The decision to keep the pregnancy a complete secret should not be a surprise as Timberlake and Biel are very selective when it comes to sharing photos of their private life. They have very rarely published photos of their 5-year-old son Silas. On Father's Day, Timberlake shared a group of photos on Instagram, making sure Silas' face was not shown in any of them. "I'm grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it," Timberlake wrote. "I'm grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back." Here is a look at the photos Biel shared in recent weeks while she was reportedly pregnant.