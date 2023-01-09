Kelly Rizzo Pays Tribute to Late Husband Bob Saget a Year After His Death

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to the late Full House star on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of his death. In an emotional essay for PEOPLE, Rizzo recalled how Saget changed her life "just by being the person he was" and missing "his sweetness and his cuteness." Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, in Orange County, Florida at 65.

Rizzo, 43, thanked Saget's family, friends, and fans for the "tremendous amount of love and support" over the past year. "Even though one whole year has passed, the constant support and love for Bob has not subsided and his family and I are very grateful for that," Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, wrote. She noted that every day "is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and do everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special... mixed with me remembering him as how the world saw him... a great comedian, a person who could bring out the best in people, and a man with a philanthropic heart who only wanted to help people."

In the months since Saget's death, Rizzo continues to smile when she watches silly videos he would send her. When she hears a joke, she instantly thinks about how Saget would be laughing. The "most comfort" Rizzo has received comes from Saget's daughters, Aubrey, 36, Lara, 33, and Jennifer, 30. "They are true miracles and angels and the gratitude I have that we have each other is immeasurable," Rizzo wrote of Saget's daughters. "I thank God for them every day. Also, my family has been my rock, I am so blessed to have the most wonderful and supportive family and friends."

Rizzo continues to think of the ways Saget changed her life for the better by being the "complicated, brilliant, compassionate, hilarious, neurotic, opinionated, loving, adorable, complex, determined, loyal and sweet" person he was. She learned how "life can be very hard and that death is a part of it all and we just have to tell everyone we love how much we love them because we never know how long we have."

"I miss his sweetness and his cuteness," Rizzo continued. "I know it's not a side everyone saw, but damn was he adorable. I miss how he treated me like I was the only woman in the entire world and I'll miss how he looked at me all day every day. I will miss how happy we made each other and how we told each other "I love you so much" about 100 times every day. That is what I'm so grateful for."

At the end of her essay, Rizzo noted that Saget only wanted to laugh and entertain people. He was also "fiercely dedicated" to The Scleroderma Research Foundation, which became his life's work after his sister, Gay Saget, died of scleroderma. "So please remember him as a comedian who truly loved people and wanted to bring them joy and as a man who never hesitated to give back and help people," Rizzo wrote. "He truly was a GREAT man."

Saget was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel on the afternoon of Jan. 9, hours after he performed his final stand-up show. His autopsy report showed Sagat suffered blunt head trauma after an accidental blow to the back of his head, likely caused by a fall. He later had a subdural hematoma and subarachnoid hemorrhage in his sleep. Saget's family asked that additional documents about his death remained sealed and a permanent injunction was issued to stop the release. Sagat was buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Ceremony on Jan. 14, 2022.