Kelly Rizzo Has Sweet Message About Bob Saget's Daughters Almost a Year After His Death

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo, revently sent a sweet message about the late comedian's daughters, almost a year after his death. During an interview on the Today Show, Rizzo discussed the grief she's experienced since her husband's untimely passing. She gave a lot of credit to Saget's three children for helping her cope and manage her emotions.

"When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to, or seen my husband in a year, that's very surreal and very, very strange," Rizzo said. She then added of Saget's daughters, "The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him. Keeping them close, really, is everything." Rizzo later offered, "I'm really trying to take from it what you can do to turn this into a positive experience because Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, I want to use this experience in the same way." The comedian shared the three girls with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. Saget and Rizzo did not have any children together.

"The grief now has really morphed into this tremendous gratitude for the time we had together." Kelly Rizzo speaks out one year after her husband Bob Saget's death. @jacobsoboroff speaks with Kelly about how how she’s carrying on his legacy by living her life to the fullest. pic.twitter.com/Er29b8yuVk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 29, 2022

Saget tragically died on Jan. 9, following a stand-up show in Florida. The Full House star had spoken with his Rizzo just hours before his death and was scheduled to fly home the next day. After not hearing from him for several hours, Rizzo called the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security was sent up to Saget's room and, sadly, this is when he was found dead. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the actor's death in a social media statement after authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Initially, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany shared autopsy results that indicated Saget's death was "the result of blunt head trauma." He ruled that the actor's manner of death was an accident not connected to the use of toxins or illicit drugs. Additionally, the autopsy also found that Saget had serious fractures around his eyes and to the back of his head when he died. Investigators later came to believe Saget fell unconscious in the hotel bathroom, landing on his back on the marble floor and striking his head. It is believed that he eventually regained consciousness and stumbled to bed. Police think that he lost consciousness again, in the bed, and eventually died.

A later report on Saget's death shed a little more light on the hours leading up to the beloved comedian's tragic death, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office issuing its final investigation report months afterward. Offering a conclusion on what happened the night Saget died, the department wrote, "Mr. Saget was lying on his back on the right side of the bed, partially covered by the sheet and bedspread, with his left arm lying loosely across his torso and his right arm by his side. The sheets, bedspread, and pillowcases on the bed were white and there were no signs of blood or bodily fluids on them or anywhere else in the suite."