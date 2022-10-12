Why John Stamos Doesn't Want to Reboot 'Full House' Again

Don't expect Uncle Jessie to return if Full House sees another revival. Given the sudden death of co-star and friend Bob Saget earlier this year, John Stamos said he has no desire to re-reboot the long-running family sitcom. The 59-year-old actor, famous for portraying Jesse Katsopolis in Full House from 1987 to 1995 and the Netflix-rebooted Fuller House from 2016 to 2020, told E! News reuniting without Saget is "just not the same without him. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing," Stamos continued. "We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute [June's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute], which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough. We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a Full House one, though." Still, Stamos recalled how Saget, who passed away in January 2021 after suffering a head injury, used to joke: "Fullest House would be the family and me in an urn on the fireplace."

In March, Full House cast members discussed whether they would be open to another reboot without star Saget. During '90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, Kimmy Gibbler actress Andrea Barber spoke of how fans of the original series had bonded with their children over the Netflix revival on the Today show. "There's a lot of moms bringing their little girls – it's such a wonderful full-circle moment to see these moms who were like, 'I grew up with you guys, and now my daughters are growing up with you on Fuller House.'" In response, actor Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, joked, "Like, okay, we'll do Fullest House." Afterward, Coulier was asked whether the cast would consider a third series. "I think we would in a heartbeat," he answered, a sentiment shared by Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner) and Barber.

"It would be hard but I think Bob would want that," Barber said. Cameron Bure then remarked, "I think that's one of the greatest legacies that he's going to leave, is that he gets to be America's dad, and people get to take that memory away. That will never go away." During an interview with ABC Audio last month, Stamos said Saget's death inspired him to "just go tell people ... when you get a chance, that you love them, that you care about them, that you're proud of them — whatever it may be because tomorrow's never promised."