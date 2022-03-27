Bob Saget’s Family Attorney Confirms Police Death Report in Emotional Statement

Bob Saget’s family attorney hopes the details released in newly released police records regarding the comedian’s death put an end to speculation over details of his death. In an emotional statement to EW, lawyer Brian H. Bieber noted that police records of the night “tell the entire story.”

“Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room,” the statement reads. “Now that the medical examiner’s and police department’s records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace.”

“Saget, 65, also told a showrunner at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville, Florida that he was suffering from ‘long-term COVID’ and that it had taken ‘his body a long time to get over it.’” https://t.co/N20Ea9YDsP — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) March 24, 2022

Entertainment Weekly obtained the Orange County Sheriff’s Office report on the comedian’s passing and the hotel room where he was discovered. It also reveals that Saget had some “weird’ interactions, according to production coordinator Richard Stanford on the local cultural council.

“The only thing I noticed, it’s hard to pick up,” Stanford told authorities. “His conversations kept getting weird. He’d talk, and then he’d just change it in between…. I don’t know if he stumbled over words, the train of thought just changed a couple of times.”

The confirmation by the family’s attorney puts a close to the questions surrounding Saget’s death. It also follows his family’s wishes to have the details sealed, including photos of Saget following his death. Police have released details of the scene and photos of the hotel room itself, but all 90 photos out of 147 that featured Saget’s body were marked confidential. Bieber addressed this in a previous statement.

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss,” the statement says. “We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”