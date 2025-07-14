Jennifer Aniston Shares Candid Life Photos Amid Rumored ‘Struggles’

Jennifer Aniston is getting personal via her Instagram. The Friends staple recently posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, which capture her with friends, family, and in times of solace alone.

The photos come amid her revealing that she’s trying hard to focus less on work and more on moments with herself and her loved ones. It also comes amid speculation she has a new man in her life.

According to Page Six, she may be dating hypnotist Jim Curtis. The tei were recently photographed enjoying an intimate vacation together over the July 4th weekend on Spain’s Mallorca island, per the Daily Mail’s photos.

Aniston revealed in April that she has been participating in hypnosis to get over her fear of flying, but whether she’s been working with Curtis on that is unclear. This isn’t the first time Aniston and Curtis have been seen together as InStyle reports they stayed at luxury hotel Ventana Big Sur in California in June.

Per his Instagram bio, Curtis is a “coach” adding, “My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM.” Aniston has engaged with several of his posts, mainly those that discuss the power of “manifestation.”

If the romance rumors are true, they’re in alignment with her decision to focus more on her personal life. In a recent interview with PEOPLE,she spoke about needing to slow down and take more time out for herself, explaining that she doesn’t take advantage of her time off.

“I’m a bit of a workaholic, so I’m forcing myself to try to take some time to travel and not work,” she said. “It’s so critical, I know, but I’m not good at it,” she added. “Our work is diminishing returns at the end of the day, if you’re just working so much that you don’t have any wonderful life experiences.”