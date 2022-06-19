Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Leaves a Loving Father's Day Tribute to Her Late 'Best Friend'

Lara Saget shared a heartbreaking tribute to her father, Full House star Bob Saget, on the first Father's Day since his death. The comedian wasn't just her father, but also her "best friend," Lara, 32, wrote. Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65, hours after he performed in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

"My dad wasn't just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn't hide it; he wasn't afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world," Lara wrote, alongside an old photo with her father. "I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless."

Lara went on to share one of the lessons her father left her with. No matter what life throws at you, no matter how difficult the challenge, nothing could stop the love he had for his daughters. "He chose love, always," Lara wrote. "I commit to doing the same. The love is right here. And it's my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love." She signed the post simply, "I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father's Day."

Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton near Orlando, Florida. He was in the middle of a stand-up tour. An autopsy report found that Saget had blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of his head. In February, Saget's family successfully sued to stop government officials from releasing further documents to the public. In addition to Lara, Saget is survived by his daughters Aubrey, 35, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer; and second wife Kelly Rizzo.

Last week, Saget posthumously received the Impact Award at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Los Angeles. Full House star and Saget's close friend John Stamos presented the honor to Rizzo, who delivered an emotional speech honoring Saget's legacy.

"Bob's incredible daughters and I are so honored to be able to accept this on Bob's behalf. And this is very bittersweet because this is just still... It's so surreal," Rizzo, 43, said on June 12 as a video tribute to Saget played behind her, reports PEOPLE. "You watch that, and you look at him, and you're like, 'Bob was larger than life.' He was so full of life. He was a force of nature. And you watch that, and you're like, 'How is he not the one that's on the stage right now?' It still doesn't make sense. It still doesn't really compute."