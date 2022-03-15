Bob Saget’s Family Receives Major Court Win Over Release of Photos and Records

Bob Saget’s family has received a major court win in their lawsuit over the death investigation after the comedian’s passing. According to ABC News, a Florida judge granted Saget’s family’s request to block the release of pictures taken at the hotel room where he died. It had been previously reported that the late Full House actor’s family filed a lawsuit in Orange County, asking that the photos taken in the hotel room during the investigation not be released because under Florida law the police could legally go public with the pictures.

Saget died on Jan. 9, following a stand-up show in Florida. The Fuller House star had spoken with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, just hours before his death and was scheduled to fly home the next day. After not hearing from him for several hours, Rizzo called up the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security was sent up to his room and, sadly, this is when he was found dead. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the actor’s death in a social media statement after authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Rizzo later opened up and revealed the most “difficult” part of her grieving process thus far. Sitting down for an NBC News interview on the Today show with co-host Hoda Kotb, Rizzo shared about how she has been handling things since Saget’s untimely death. “Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him,” the 49-year-old confessed. “So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time.”

Rizzo went on to share, “I was just telling some of my family that today’s a little bit – there’s a little bit more of a sense of calm. I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day.” She added, “So I think I’m possibly getting there, or I’m just numb. I can’t tell what it is right now.” Rizzo also said she’s leaned heavily on the outpouring of love and support she’s gotten from loved ones and the fans of her late husband, who’ve been showering her with kind words on social media. “I don’t know how else I’d be getting through this right now,” she said.