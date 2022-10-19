Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband Bob Saget With New Tattoo

Kelly Rizzo has revealed and new tribute to her late husband Bob Saget, honoring the comedian with a new tattoo. PEOPLE reports that Rizzo took to Instagram to share the ink on her Stories thread, explaining that she got a small martini glass on her arm to memorialize Saget. "My tattoo for Bob. He loved his martinis so much," she wrote on top of the photo. "Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico." The artist who did the design is Rick Coury, and PEOPLE notes that Rizzo got the art while attending John Mayer's birthday party, which was held at the "New Light" singer's home over the weekend.

Saget tragically died on Jan. 9, following a stand-up show in Florida. The Full House star had spoken with his Rizzo just hours before his death and was scheduled to fly home the next day. After not hearing from him for several hours, Rizzo called the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security was sent up to Saget's room and, sadly, this is when he was found dead. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the actor's death in a social media statement after authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Initially, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany shared autopsy results that indicated Saget's death was "the result of blunt head trauma." He ruled that the actor's manner of death was an accident not connected to the use of toxins or illicit drugs. Additionally, the autopsy also found that Saget had serious fractures around his eyes and to the back of his head when he died. Investigators later came to believe Saget fell unconscious in the hotel bathroom, landing on his back on the marble floor and striking his head. It is believed that he eventually regained consciousness and stumbled to bed. Police think that he lost consciousness again, in the bed, and eventually died.

A later report on Saget's death shed a little more light on the hours leading up to the beloved comedian's tragic death, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office issuing its final investigation report months afterward. Offering a conclusion on what happened the night Saget died, the department wrote, "Mr. Saget was lying on his back on the right side of the bed, partially covered by the sheet and bedspread, with his left arm lying loosely across his torso and his right arm by his side. The sheets, bedspread, and pillowcases on the bed were white and there were no signs of blood or bodily fluids on them or anywhere else in the suite."

Additionally, an autopsy conducted the day after Saget's death found "a fracture at the base of Mr. Saget's skull, the evidence of bleeding around the brain, and demonstrated the transfer of force that broke the orbital bones at the front of the skull." Stephany "explained that the amount of force necessary to cause the fracture, coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of the head was still intact, led him to believe that the injury was most likely caused by 'something hard, covered by something soft,' and he gave, as an example, a fall onto a carpeted floor." Saget's fall, the medical examiner stated, would have "stunned" the Full House star.