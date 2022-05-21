Kelly Rizzo's Birthday Wish About Bob Saget Will Break Your Heart

✖

Recently, Kelly Rizzo celebrated her birthday with a melancholy Instagram post to her late husband, Bob Saget. "My birthday wish is to have one more day with Bob," she wrote. "But since I can't have that, I'll settle for memories." She also featured videos of Saget celebrating her birthdays in the past.

On May 17, Rizzo honored the former Full House star on what would have been his 66th birthday, which was two days before her own. "We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip," the post continued.

Various destinations were featured in the video montage, from beach trips at sunset to boat rides on the ocean. "He gave me the best birthdays I could have dreamed of and made me feel like the most special girl in the whole world," read Rizzo's message. "To Bob, I just want to say THANK YOU. And thank you to everyone for so much love and support. Today I'll try to celebrate 😊🎈"

She also posted pictures of her husband's last birthday celebration in Mexico the previous year. "This last trip was so special," Rizzo wrote."We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time."She said that Saget was missed "beyond words" and mentioned, "I know you'd want me to get a martini tonight, so I'll oblige."

The 43-year-old also commemorated Saget's birthday with his daughters at one of his favorite restaurants via Yahoo Entertainment. Wearing her "Hug like Bob Saget" sweatshirt, designed by Candace Cameron Bure, Rizzo dined at Craig's in West Hollywood. It was one of Saget's favorite restaurants and a regular haunt for him. A number of family and friends were in attendance, including his daughters Aubrey and Lara Saget, nephew Adam Saget, and best friend, Jeff Ross.

Saget loved martinis, so the group ordered dessert in a martini glass with a birthday candle."Missing you, Bob, but we know you're here!" reads the caption of the photo posted on the restaurant's Instagram Stories. Afterward, Rizzo posed near Saget's image at the nearby Comedy Store. After Saget's death, the venue hosted a memorial with celebrities including Ross, John Stamos, Jim Carrey, and John Mayer. Netflix will stream a special of the taped tribute on June 10.

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, opened up to Yahoo about leaving their house and moving to a new home to cope with her loss and warned his daughters that it now stands as a "museum" to him."His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house ... and they walked in, and I was like, 'So it's kind of like a museum to your dad, so don't freak out but, yes, he's everywhere,'" she said. "And then they'll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they're like 'Stepmommy Kelly, are you OK?'... I still talk to him, and I have his pictures everywhere."

Saget died on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, where he had stayed during his comedy tour. The autopsy revealed he died of blunt head trauma caused by an accidental blow to the head.