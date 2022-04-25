Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Sweet Memory With Late Husband

✖

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband, Bob Saget. According to PEOPLE, Rizzo recently took to her Instagram Story to post a throwback photo of herself and Saget during a happier time. Her post comes three months after Saget passed away at the age of 65.

On her Instagram Story, Rizzo re-posted a black and white photo of Saget that was originally posted by Jeff Ross. The "Roastmaster General" noted that the photo was taken by Mathieu Bitton and wrote alongside it, "Bob was a rainy day friend. Get yourself one." Rizzo agreed with Ross' sentiments. When she re-posted the photo, she included a heartbroken emoji.

"I had the best rainy day friend," Rizzo wrote. "Rainy days were our fave bc [because] we would watch our 'programs' while cuddling on the couch all day." In the days and months since Saget's death, Rizzo has kept his memory alive. She has been posting numerous tributes to the comedian, including one in which she marked Valentine's Day by posting a throwback clip of the couple cooking together.

It has been three months since Saget's passing. He died in Orlando, Florida at the age of 65 in early January. The Full House alum was reportedly in the state for his comedy tour. His cause of death was later revealed to have been a brain bleed. At the time, it was theorized that Saget struck his head on an object, possibly his hotel bed's headboard, and went to sleep without realizing the extent of the injury. Saget's family subsequently released a statement after officials confirmed his cause of death.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the statement read. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."