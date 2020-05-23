Amanda Bynes Back in School After 2 Months in 'Treatment'

✖

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes shared an update on her health and school plans in a new Instagram post on Saturday. Bynes said she is resuming work on earning a bachelor's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, sharing how she has spent the past two months "in treatment." The 34-year-old former actress also revealed she is still engaged to Paul Michael.

Bynes also said she is taking classes online and hopes to get a perfect 4.0 GPA. She is "looking forward" to starting an online store for her fashion label in the future. More importantly, Bynes stated how she is doing well after receiving help to treat her social anxiety, which "caused [her] to drop out of school months ago." She is now "back on track" and "living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on May 23, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

The What I Like About You star revealed she is still engaged to Michael, whom she referred to as "tha love of my life." At the end of the message, Bynes wrote to her fans, "Hope you're all staying safe!" As with many of her other Instagram posts, Bynes shut off commenting, bit more than 70,000 fans showed their support by liking the post.

In February, Bynes surprised fans by revealing she got engaged to Michael on Valentine's Day. The two reportedly met during an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, where Bynes subsequently introduced Michael to fans in a series of Instagram posts. Three weeks after the engagement announcement, it was off and Bynes went back to a psychiatric facility.

Their relationship took another shocking turn when Michael shared an ultrasound photo on Instagram, with the caption "Baby in the making." Bynes shared a similar picture with the caption, "Baby on board!" Earlier this month, Bynes' attorney, David Esquibias, confirmed she is not pregnant and was seeking professional care for "ongoing mental health issues." Esquibias said his client was "sheltering at a safe environment" and was not at a sober living facility.

Bynes is still under the conservatorship of her parents following her public breakdown in 2014 and battles with substance abuse. The conservatorship will reportedly continue through August 2020. In March, Bynes marked 14 months of sobriety by sharing photos with unidentified friends. In one of the now-deleted videos with Michael, Bynes said he was one-year sober as well.

Bynes earned an associate's degree from FIDM last year, but reportedly dropped out and spent time in a sober living facility in December 2019. She has not appeared in television or movies since 2010. In November 2018, she opened up about her drug abuse in an interview with PAPER, but the renewed attention reportedly played a role in a "relapse" months later.