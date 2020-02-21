Amanda Bynes Reveals She’s One Year Sober in New Instagram Video With Her Fiance

Amanda Bynes is celebrating more than just her engagement to fiancé Paul Michael. On Thursday, the 33-year-old actress revealed in an Instagram video that she is one year sober, a major milestone that her new beau has reached as well.

“Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” she said. “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. And, he’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

Bynes went on to apologize for her past Twitter comments that offended some during her sobriety battle, revealing that both she and Michael are one-year sober.

“I just wanted to post a video to say sorry to everybody who I called ugly on Twitter,” she said. “I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out.”

“And, now I’ve remained sober for over a year – same with Paul – and I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now,” Bynes continued. “I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul.”

As Bynes began to slowly step back into the spotlight in 2018, she detailed her history of drug abuse in a candid interview with PAPER, explaining that she first tried marijuana at age 16 before trying harder drugs.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she said. “[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”

Bynes also admitted to abusing Adderall, saying she “got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me” before she accepted help.

“Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over. I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act,” Bynes said at the time. “When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling.”

Although one-year sober, Bynes has continued to seek professional help. In January, she checked into a Los Angeles rehab facility, reportedly feeling too much pressure to work in Hollywood again. She was reportedly treated for mental health issues and drug addiction. In Apirl, her lawyer confirmed she was seeking treatment again and “doing remarkably well under the circumstances.” Then in September, it was revealed that Bynes had voluntarily checked herself into a sober living group home, which she checked out of in December.