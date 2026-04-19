Peacock Renews ‘The ‘Burbs’ for Season 2

The gates to The ‘Burbs are staying open.

Variety reports that Peacock has renewed the dramedy for Season 2.

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News comes just over two months after the eight-episode first season premiered on Feb. 8. Inspired by the 1989 horror comedy of the same name, The ‘Burbs is set in present-day suburbia. It “follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.”

Pictured: (l-r) Jack Whitehall as Rob, Keke Palmer as Samira — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/Peacock)

“We’re so thrilled that audiences loved season one of The ’Burbs, and are going to get to spend more time in Hinkley Hills with Keke and the rest of this incredible cast,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBC and Peacock, said in a statement. “A huge congratulations to all of the writers, producers, and crew who updated the beloved original film and made something funny, warm, and highly contemporary.”

According to Peacock, The ‘Burbs has been viewed for 1.7 billion minutes since its launch. On Rotten Tomatoes, it’s holding steady with a 78% approval rating and 68% audience score, so it’s not surprising that the streamer renewed it.

Pictured: (l-r) Paula Pell as Dana, Keke Palmer as Samira, Julia Duffy as Lynn, Mark Proksch as Tod — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/Peacock)

Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall lead the cast, which also includes Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar. Celeste Hughey created The ‘Burbs and served as writer and executive producer on Season 1, with Rachel Shukert also writing and executive producing. Season 1 EPs also include executive Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door, Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment, and Palmer. Nzingha Stewart was a director and executive producer, with Dana Olsen co-executive producing. UCP is the studio.

It’s unknown when The ‘Burbs Season 2 will premiere, and a production start date has not been revealed. So fans might have to wait a while for more, but at the very least, there will be more to look forward to. Fans can also take this time to watch the 1989 film it’s inspired by. Directed by Joe Dante and written by Dana Olsen, the film stars Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher, Rick Ducommun, Corey Feldman, Wendy Schaal, Henry Gibson, and Gale Gordon. It made only about $49 million at the box office but is considered a cult classic.