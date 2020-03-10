Amanda Bynes and Her Ex Seemingly Reunite Just Days After Ending Their Engagement

Amanda Bynes hinted at a reunion with fiancé Paul Michael, just a day after it was reported the two broke off their engagement. Bynes shared a photo of the two together on Instagram, adding “my love” and a heart emoji in the caption. She published the photo hours after sources said Bynes was ordered to check into a psychiatric facility following the break-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Mar 9, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT

On Sunday, Michael told InTouch Weekly himself that the couple broke up, adding, “I love her though, she’s my best friend.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Amanda is really upset about it and not taking it well at all,” a source later told Us Weekly. “Paul realized the relationship just couldn’t go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility.”

On Monday, a source told The Blast Bynes, her family and Michael met during a conservatorship hearing last month, and the judge ordered Bynes to professional treatment. Bynes and Michael’s engagement was also on the table during the hearing.

Bynes reportedly agreed to the judges’ orders and said she would voluntarily check into a facility. However, she is now reportedly refusing to follow through. Sources said she “never showed up” at the facility and is “refusing to cooperate.”

It is not clear what the next step is, but sources said the situation was weighing heavily on Michael, who “freaked out” after learning the details of Bynes’ hearing. The Blast reported Michael is “freaking out now” after realizing the seriousness of Bynes’ situation.

The couple’s break-up reportedly happened because Michael did not want to get into trouble with the judge and did not want to cause further issues during Bynes’ mental health struggles.

The break-up also happened after sources said Bynes’ parents were “unlikely” to approve the couple marrying.

“Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship,” a source told E! News following their engagement.

The couple announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day, when Bynes shared a photo of the engagement ring. They made several now-deleted Instagram videos, including one in which she said the two marked one year of sobriety.

“I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter,” Bynes said in one of the videos. “I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out. Now, I’ve remained sober for over a year – same with Paul – and I just want to let you all know I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine and that’s Paul.”

In another one of the deleted videos, the 33-year-old publicly complained about the conservatorship case. She has been under conservatorship since 2014, and it was extended another two years in 2018.

Photo credit: Getty Images