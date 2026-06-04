Cardi B and NFL Player Spark Engagement Speculation — Check the Current Odds

Is Cardi B gearing up to marry an NFL player? After she and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs welcomed a baby boy in November, fans speculated that the two were getting serious enough to tie the knot – but recent events have fans questioning that now.

Polymarket odds of their engagement soared to 56% in January, but have been erratic at best since then, falling to as low as 6% in March — with plenty of highs and lows in between.

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Taking a closer look at the timeline of their relationship, it became clear in May 2025 that they were serious, attending the Met Gala together as well as an NBA playoff game where they were affectionate toward one another.

They went Instagram official in June 2025, and Cardi even said on the Today show in September 2025 that she “would get married again,” calling herself a “hopeless romantic.” The next day, she announced on CBS Mornings she was pregnant with her fourth child, her first with Diggs.

Cardi cheered on Diggs at a Patriots game in November 2025, sitting in a VIP suite at Gillette Stadium alongside team owner Robert Kraft. Later that month, she revealed she and Diggs had welcomed their first child together.

Fast forward to January 2026, when Cardi was seen cheering on Diggs and his team as they won the AFC Championship to send them to the Super Bowl. That’s when engagement speculation began, with Diggs admitting to reporters that getting Cardi a ring was “on the agenda, maybe, right?” He added, “I gotta get mine first, though.”

Alas, that ring never manifested, as he and the Patriots lost Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13. The next day, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Cardi B and Diggs had broken up, saying the split happened “recently.”

From there, things have appeared to be tumultuous. They were seen together at a Mother’s Day event hosted by Diggs’ charity foundation in May 2026. Footage shared online showed the two of them smiling and embracing, appearing to be at least on friendly terms.

But later that month, the two were spotted having what appeared to be a public spat near Washington, D.C., engaging in an intense argument outside a coffee shop. A source told TMZ they overheard Cardi say, “That b— is messy” and that the argument lasted at least 10 minutes.

While the fight did nothing to boost the couple’s odds of an engagement in 2026 — in fact, odds dropped below 10% at that point — Cardi made light of the situation later on social media.

“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” she joked.

However, in another turn of events, odds are now back up after Diggs told TMZ in early June that things between him and Cardi are “great” despite their argument.

“That’s my child’s mother. I love her to death,” he said on Wednesday. When asked about their current relationship status, he said, “You have to ask her.”

Polymarket currently gives the couple a 22% chance of getting engaged before the end of the year. That figure is sure to change, so keep your eyes peeled.

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