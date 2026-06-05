Polymarket Sees Timothée Chalamet Committing to New York Knicks in a Huge Way During NBA Finals

Will Timothée Chalamet prove he’s the ultimate New York Knicks fan by attending every NBA Finals home game at Madison Square Garden?

The Knicks are currently leading the San Antonio Spurs 1-0 in the Finals, which kicked off at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Wednesday. The Knicks won the game 105-95.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They’ll face off again Friday night in San Antonio for Game 2 before the series moves to New York, where they’ll play Monday and Wednesday. If necessary, games will rotate between San Antonio and New York after that.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 25: Actor Timothée Chalamet attends Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

All that to pose the question: Will Chalamet, a fan so dedicated to the Knicks that he says the team has taken “wear and tear” on his body, be in attendance for all the Knicks’ home games in the Finals?

Polymarket bettors are currently giving him an 83% chance of attending every Finals game in New York. It’s not a bad bet to take, especially after the Marty Supreme actor proved his dedication by demonstrating he was willing to travel by attending Game 1 in San Antonio on Wednesday.

After the game, he shared a photo to his Instagram Story with two plastic bags of ice on his knees while resting on a couch in Texas. “Ppl underestimate the wear and tear on the body of a fan throughout the playoffs,” he wrote. “Self care is important.”

This Knicks playoff run is wearing Timothée Chalamet out 😭 pic.twitter.com/WLdDiuOFlU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 4, 2026

Chalamet has frequently been spotted in courtside seats throughout the Knicks’ regular season and playoff run, often with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. He and other famous Knicks fans, including Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Ben Stiller, invaded the Frost Bank Center to watch the Knicks on the road Wednesday night.

In fact, Chalamet was right in the middle of the Knicks’ celebration after the team clinched its first NBA Finals berth in 27 years after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in May. He hugged Knicks president Leon Rose and could also be seen on video calling Knicks star Mikal Bridges “the GOAT.”

“Bro, I got your jersey in my house!” Chalamet could be heard telling him.

Not only is it likely that Chalamet will be in attendance Friday night in San Antonio, but according to Polymarket, he’ll probably also be at Madison Square Garden on Monday and Wednesday.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.