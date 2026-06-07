Hugh Jackman Real Estate Troubles Could Inspire Him to Take ‘Avengers’ Payday

There’s a lot of speculation about Hugh Jackman right now.

There’s chatter about his current relationship with Sutton Foster, his former marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness and his career. These all collide when it comes to Polymarket bettors speculating why Jackman might be warming up to playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again.

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A recent report from Woman’s Day claimed that Jackman and Furness are “losing money” due to a tough real estate deal. The ex-couple, who were married from 1996 to 2025, have reportedly been trying to sell a “luxury” New York City apartment since 2022, lowering its price from around $40 million to $29 million.

“Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward but it’s turned into a nightmare,” the outlet’s source said. “They’ve already slashed the price, which took a huge amount of back and forth because they couldn’t agree. There’s a lot of finger-pointing over who’s responsible for the mess they’re in now. When they finalised the divorce it seemed like they were ready to move on – but things are getting heated again.

“If they can’t find a way to agree on what to do next, lawyers could yet end up getting involved. Every day that goes by without a sale, they’re losing money.”

The report, not credited to a named writer, goes on to allege that this real estate spat is Jackman’s “final hurdle in getting serious with Sutton.”

As anyone will tell you, when you have to make up for some lost cash, you’ve got to get to work. Polymarket users are hoping that Jackman’s desire to keep his bank account replenished will lead him back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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In the Polymarket scenario “Which characters will appear in Avengers: Doomsday?” — a field of options with yes/no odds — Jackman reprising the Wolverine role is the third most likely choice. There is an 82% chance of his return, according to Polymarket.

With 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine being a smash hit at the box office with $1.3 billion (via The Numbers), there is clearly public interest in Jackman continuing to play the X-Men character and money to be made. If this real estate issue is actually hurting Jackman’s pocketbook as much as Woman’s Day claims, an MCU return for Avengers: Doomsday seems mutually beneficial.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine?

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