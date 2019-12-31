Amanda Bynes Shows off New Face Tattoo Following Exit From Sober Living Facility

Fresh off the heels of a recent exit from a sober living facility in California, actress Amanda Bynes is seemingly showing off some new ink in a spot most would not have imagined the 33-year-old would have opted for. In the new selfie shared to her Instagram on Dec. 30, Bynes can be seen situated on a plush couch with her pink hair tied back and septum piercing as she stares into the camera, showing off a large heart tattoo on her cheek, under her eye.

View this post on Instagram 👽 A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Dec 30, 2019 at 8:58pm PST

While none of Bynes’ fans can comment on the image that she captioned simply with an alien emoji since she disabled the section, some took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the snapshot — many in awe of the dramatic change.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I hope Amanda Bynes’ face tattoo is not real,” one fan wrote, later adding how they “worry about her.”

“Amanda Bynes started this decade with a DUI and is ending it with a face tattoo .. iconic i must say,” added another.

“Did Amanda Bynes really just get a new tattoo on her face?!” asked another alongside a flushed face emoji.

The photo comes just weeks after Entertainment Tonight revealed Bynes is back at home, living with her parents after checking herself out of a sober living facility. Currently house searching, it was reported that the She’s the Man actress had “bailed” on the facility and “dropped out of school,” where she had been focused on studying design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in L.A. Though she had originally graduated with her associate’s degree this past June, Bynes had intentions to return for more classes to get her bachelor’s degree in fashion.

After opening up about her struggles with addiction and mental health in an interview with PAPER Magazine last November, Bynes had voluntarily entered a mental health facility this past January after suffering a stress-related “relapse.” Her attorney, Tamar Arminak, confirmed the news in April.

“I will tell you she’s doing remarkably well under the circumstances. This time around she realized herself after the recent PAPER Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of [a] sudden and that she wanted to address that. She wanted to address it right away before going back into show business and exploring show business again,” Arminak told Access Hollywood. “And it was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

Photo credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage