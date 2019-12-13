Amanda Bynes Checks out of Sober Living Facility on Her Own

Amanda Bynes checked out of her sober living facility on her own last week and is currently living with her parents while she looks for a new place to live in Los Angeles, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the news outlet that Bynes, her parents and their conservatorship attorney were in court Thursday when they asked a judge to make sure it was acceptable that Bynes live on her own now that she’s out of the facility.

The outlet also reports that a discussion of Bynes’ alternate living arrangements and how they will work out was also discussed during the court hearing in Ventura County.

The source said that Bynes is OK with the plan in place and that she and her parents left the courthouse together after the hearing.

“She has a great relationship with them,” the source said. “She’s always in touch with them.”

The All That star, who graduated in June with her associate degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in L.A., has reportedly dropped out of the institute, where she recently started taking classes again in pursuit of her bachelor’s degree, the source added.

The Blast painted a bit more urgent picture of the situation, with a source saying that Bynes’ parents rushed to court Thursday to try and get help from a judge amid Bynes’ conservatorship. Her parents had reportedly attempted to contact her to convince her to head back to treatment when they heard she checked out of the facility, but that she refused.

The Blast also reports that Bynes plans on fighting to remove her mother as a conservator and instead have a third party placed in charge of it moving forward.

Bynes had reportedly received “a day pass” to leave her inpatient mental health facility in June so that she could walk at her graduation ceremony from FIDM at the Staples Center because she’d “been doing well enough in treatment.”

“She’s in a good place and was very happy to graduate,” a friend told ET at the time, saying that Bynes went directly back to the facility after her graduation.

Bynes began her attempted return to the spotlight in November 2018 with an interview with PAPER Magazine, in which she detailed her struggles with drug abuse, including her infamous bizarre tweets and odd behavior over the past decade.

“Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over. I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act,” Bynes said at the time. “When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling.”

But the attention brought a negative impact. In January, Bynes checked into a Los Angeles rehab facility, reportedly feeling too much pressure to work in Hollywood again. She was reportedly treated for mental health issues and drug addiction.

In April, her lawyer told Access Hollywood that she was seeking treatment again and “doing remarkably well under the circumstances.” In September, it was reported that she moved into a sober living group home after suffering a relapse.