Amanda Bynes Is Not Pregnant, Her Lawyer Says

Just two months after Amanda Bynes posted a photo of a sonogram on Instagram, the former Nickelodeon star's lawyer now said she is not pregnant. In March, Bynes shared a sonogram photo and her on-again, off-again fiancé Paul Michael announced on social media "baby in the making." Bynes deleted the sonogram post, which came days after Bynes and Michael reunited following a brief breakup.

Bynes' lawyer, Dvid Esquibias told Us Weekly the former All That star is not pregnant on Monday. Esquibas said Bynes is now getting professional care for "ongoing mental health issues," later explaining she is not in a sober living facility. "She's sheltering at a safe environment," Esquibias said.

On March 17, Michael posted an ultrasound photo with the caption "Baby in the making." Bynes liked the post and shared a photo of the sonogram on her own Instgram page, adding, "Baby on board!" Both posts were deleted from their Instagram pages a short time later.

Bynes and Michael have been on a roller-coaster relationship since they got engaged on Valentine's Day in February. The two reportedly met in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and Bynes announced their engagement by simply posting a photo of their hands together, with the engagement ring visible. Over a series of Instagram posts, Bynes introduced Michael to her fans. Three weeks after announcing the engagement, it was suddenly off though and Bynes was reportedly ordered to go back to a psychiatric facility.

Hours after reports about Bynes being forced to seek help again, Bynes appeared to hint the relationship was back on. She shared a new photo with Michael, adding "my love" and a heart emoji in the caption. Then, Bynes and Michael posted the ultrasound photos. One source close to Bynes even said she was excited to become a mom. A witness told Us Weekly she saw Bynes and a female friend at an OBGYN office in Los Angeles.

"[The friends] were chatting about what to expect," the witness said. "She seemed excited... She was dressed casual and keeping a low profile. The lobby was pretty empty so no one bugged her."

Bynes has been under conservatorship since 2014, following a public breakdown and struggles with substance abuse. The conservatorship was reportedly extended through at least August 2020. She spoke out about it for the first time in a now-deleted Instagram video in February, when she demanded a hearing in the case.

"I'm sorry that this is what I'm dealing with and I'm sorry that I put my problems onto the Internet, but this is what life has come to," she said at the time. "So thank you guys so much for always supporting me. Love you all. Peace out. I appreciate your love and support. Love you guys! Bye!"