Olivia Culpo Pregnant, Expecting Her and Christian McCaffrey’s First Child

Olivia Culpo is pregnant with her and husband Christian McCaffrey’s first child.

The 32-year-old model announced that she was pregnant with the 28-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back’s baby in a Monday, March 10 Instagram post, writing alongside black-and-white maternity photos, “Next chapter, motherhood.”

Culpo later shared a video of her and her NFL player husband kissing and showing off ultrasound photos in a grassy field before pivoting to behind-the-scenes moments of the maternity shoot.

The former Miss Universe’s big news earned plenty of enthusiastic congratulations from her loved ones, including sisters Sophia and Aurora. “Aunty can’t wait to meet you!!!!!” Sophia, 28, commented, as Aurora, 35, wrote that she was “so happy” and “can’t wait to spoil him/her forever!!!!!”

Other celebs to weigh in included Jeannie Mai, Nicky Hilton and Olivia Munn. Mai commented, “You, my thoughtful, understanding, full of life friend, will be a phenomenal mom. Welcome to the club Olivia,” as both Munn and Hilton wrote that they were “so happy” for the mom-to-be.

Culpo and McCaffrey tied the knot in June 2024 in the bride’s home state of Rhode Island, and by October 2024, Culpo was already the subject of pregnancy speculation. The model first sparked rumors that she was expecting with an Instagram photo dump that included a photo of her husband with his hand on her belly.

Culpo has long been open about her desire to become a mother and her fears about fertility due to her endometriosis diagnosis. Two years after undergoing surgery for the disease, which the World Health Organization explains causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow outside the uterus, Culpo spoke out about her plans to have children down the road.

“I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can,” she said in a 2022 episode of the Culpo Sisters. “It could be really hard for me to have babies.” She explained, “Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways. You can have endometrial tissue growing near or on your ovaries, it can affect the quality of your eggs, scar your fallopian tubes.”

“There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition, and I worry all the time about my timeline,” Culpo continued. “I feel like I have to have kids ASAP.”