Brody Jenner Proposes to Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner is engaged to his pregnant girlfriend, Tiarah "Tia" Blanco. Sunday, The Hills alum revealed that he had popped the question to Blanco while celebrating her baby shower over the weekend. Sharing a video to Instagram, Jenner can be seen talking to attendees while lovingly touching Blanco's growing baby bump, thanking them for attending before advising that he had one more thing to do before the shower wrapped up. At that point, the father-to-be gets down on one knee and asks Blanco to be his wife.

Blanco, who looked shocked at first, quickly accepted the proposal, giving her new fiancé a huge hug as she said yes amid the roar of the crowd. "Can't wait to love you forever," Jenner captioned his video of the proposal, adding a ring emoji. Blanco shared photos from the special day on her Instagram with a glowing caption as well. "Still feel like I am dreaming please don't pinch me!!!" she began. "Yesterday was the most beautiful baby shower that ended with a proposal from the man of my dreams. It was so special to share these moments with the people we love so much. I know baby girl felt all the love in there!!! ... I can't wait to marry you @brodyjenner !!!"

Jenner's mother, Linda Thompson, was over the moon at the proposal as well, sharing her own video of the moment on social media in the aftermath. "And then @brodyjenner said 'just one more thing'... and this happened! Congratulations on your engagement to the exquisitely beautiful @tiablanco my son!! It was a picture perfect day celebrating the impending birth of your baby girl!" she wrote. "Your proposal was the perfect culmination to the lovely romance you two have shared. So happy to have beautiful friends and family here at my home to celebrate with you ... what a blessed occasion!"

The couple announced in January that they were expecting their first child together, sharing in February that their little one was a baby girl. "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," Jenner wrote to announce the pregnancy. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year...Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"

Jenner was previously married to Kaitlynn Carter, with whom he split in 2019 a year after their non-legally binding wedding ceremony. Carter has also moved on from her marriage to Jenner, welcoming her first child in 2021 with her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, a baby boy named Rowan Carter Brock.