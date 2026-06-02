Will ‘Summer House’ Stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson Last?

Are Amanda Batula and West Wilson endgame?

After the Summer House stars shocked the Bravoverse with their romantic relationship, fans are speculating if they will break up anytime soon.

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With the Summer House Season 10 reunion in the midst of airing — Part 2 of 3 will air Tuesday night — fans are still getting a handle for the dynamic between Batula, 34, and Wilson, 31. Given Wilson’s particularly noncommittal romantic history, some fans are dubious that his and Batula’s relationship will last, if it’s even exclusive.

Especially skeptical fans are speculating that the two could be fronting the significance of their relationship as a way to justify their romance.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: West Wilson, Amanda Batula and Jesse Solomon attend Bravo’s “Summer House” Season 10 at 92NY on January 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ciara Miller herself, who previously dated Wilson and was best friends with Batula before the scandal exploded, told Batula to her face that Wilson could be with her out of spite.

“Over the past six years I have been your f—ing champion,” Miller told Batula during the reunion. “I couldn’t fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you’re f—ing my ex. He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word, and I hope it works because he’s with you to spite me.”

However, Miller admitted at the end of Part 1 of the reunion last week that she could also envision a world in which the two do end up together. “Maybe they’ll be together, because I honestly think the best woman for West is someone who’s not gonna check him on anything and that’s totally Amanda,” she said in a particularly scathing comment. “Like, she’s very mute, she’s gonna be that weak figure that he needs and he can always be the star in the relationship. So I actually think maybe it could work.”

Polymarket traders agree that Batula and Wilson could make it — at least past this year. Though the odds are ever-changing as more information is released, bettors are currently giving them just a 38% chance of breaking up before 2027.

The odds have fluctuated since the market opened on May 28, but have stayed between the margins of 55% and 30%. It’s likely the odds will change even more as the final two reunion episodes air and as fans see Batula and Wilson interact in real life.

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