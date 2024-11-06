Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals Who the Father of Her Baby Is

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is setting the record straight on who the father of her unborn child is. The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star, 33, has faced questions about the paternity of her baby due to the timeline of her split from estranged husband Ryan Anderson and her reunion with boyfriend Ken Urker following her release from prison in December 2023.

Now, Blanchard said it’s “finally time to put all these theories to rest,” sharing the results of her paternity test on Instagram, which confirm that Urker has a 99.9% “probability of paternity.”

“There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest. Here are the results showing Ken is the father,” she wrote on Tuesday, Nov. 5. “Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world.”

Blanchard and Urker first got engaged in 2018 while she was serving seven years in prison for her role in mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s murder, but split while she was still behind bars. Blanchard then met Anderson via a prison letter and the two would go on to tie the knot in a jailhouse ceremony in 2022. Soon after her December 2023 release from prison, Blanchard split from Anderson and reunited with Urker.

In July, Blanchard announced that she was pregnant and due in January 2025. Despite the quick relationship turnaround, Anderson said in an October TikTok that he had no doubts Urker was the father of his ex’s baby.

“I’ve never once questioned who the baby daddy was,” Anderson said. “[I] never once said ‘I’m gonna make a fuss about it’ or ‘I’m gonna prevent this’ or ‘do that.’ I’ve never said anything like that. I’ve always said, ‘Guys it’s not my baby.’”

“Now they’re probably gonna sell the results, surprise surprise, they already know. I put money that they already know who the baby daddy is,” he continued. “I just would have waited until the baby was born and make it a simple swab instead of having a procedure.”

Despite the paternity drama, Blanchard has been excitedly sharing the details of her pregnancy on social media, although she admitted during an Oct. 16 episode of The Viall Files that it was “heartbreaking” thinking about how her mom will never get to meet her baby.

“For me, it is heartbreaking,” she said during the podcast episode. “I do from time to time think about what could’ve been. And it makes me sad. So, I put that in the back of my mind.”